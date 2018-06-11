Protection sought for godman Daati Maharaj's rape victim

She further asked for action taken report in the matter latest by June 15

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women on Monday sought protection for the woman, who alleged that she was raped by Hindu godman Daati Maharaj and others at his ashram two years ago.

In a notice to the station house officer (SHO) Fatehpur Beri Police Station, where the case has been registered against the founder of the Delhi-based Shree Shanidham Trust, DCW Chief Swati Maliwal requested police to provide "immediate protection" to the survivor.

She further asked for action taken report in the matter latest by June 15.

Noting that the woman alleged that she was raped by Daati Maharaj and some others in his ashram in Mehrauli, Maliwal said "the atrocities revealed in the complaint are really horrid and need to be investigated urgently".

"In this regard, an FIR has been registered but the survivor has not been provided a copy of the FIR and medical report despite her requesting the same.

"She has further stated that there is a threat to her as well as her family's lives, especially in travelling to and from the police station," Maliwal said.

