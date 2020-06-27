Protective measures, fitness help SRPF cops bounce back

The State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) that has been assisting the city and state police maintain law and order while fighting COVID-19, have reported 774 positive cases across Maharashtra, but good fitness and protective measures are helping the jawans recover quickly. According to the SRPF Additional Director General (ADG), the recovery rate is 86 per cent so far, with only one casualty among them.

The SRPF has been deployed in COVID-affected areas to help the local police not just focus on law and order, but social distancing to stop the spread of the virus. But the companies deployed mostly in Containment Zones are getting infected by the virus. As per official data from the SRPF, till Tuesday 774 jawans tested positive and 671 of them have recovered. "The jawans in all the companies are young and their fitness is better than of members in any other forces and that's why we have such a good recovery rate," said SRPF ADG Archana Tyagi.

After Mumbai police, SRPF has the second-highest COVID positive cases in Maharashtra, so their recovery is significant. Currently, Mumbai has 17 companies of SRPF which are mainly deployed at CZs and as per the requirements of the Mumbai Police Commissionerate. In Mumbai 82 SRPF jawans have tested positive including five officers. "The jawans are being provided with the best health facilities, on ground we are providing them necessary protection such as hand sanitisers, N95 masks, face shields, etc. Only one casualty was reported in Mumbai so far," Tyagi added.

On June 21, a 51-year-old police Sub-Inspector from Jalna group 3 died in Mumbai's Seven Hills Hospital. He was heading the company. He was deployed in Oshiwara and stayed in accommodation provided at Santacruz police station.

Yoga sessions

The SRPF have also started online yoga sessions for the jawans, which are helping them improve their immunity and lung power. "The yoga sessions are being conducted at 10 locations in Maharashtra including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Daund, Gondiya, Amravati, Jalna, Dhuliya, Kolhapur and Solapur districts," an SRPF officer said. Around 1,000 men and officers are undergoing the Art of Living course online all over Maharashtra with the help of Sri Sri Ravi Shankarji. "We are getting very good results due to yoga, pranayam, Art of Living and counselling, which created positivity in the force across Maharashtra and we have a nice feedback," the officer added.

