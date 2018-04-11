Protest against IPL matches: Security beefed up as pro-Tamil outfits clash with police
Some Muslim groups staged a road blockade at the arterial Anna Salai and TTK Salai, affecting traffic movement
Members of a Tamil ethnic group shout slogans near the MA Chidhambram cricket stadium, in Chennai, on Tuesday. Pic/PTI
Protests intensified in the city on Tuesday against the conduct of IPL matches amid raging Cauvery demonstrations, with police chasing away agitators in some places. One incident of agitators burning yellow jerseys, the attire of Chennai Super Kings players, was also reported.
Hundreds of activists of pro-Tamil outfits like Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK), Naam Tamizhar, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and some Muslim groups staged road blockade at the arterial Anna Salai and TTK Salai, affecting traffic movement, police said. In some places, protesters clashed with the police.
Tamil film celebrities, director Bharathirajaa and national award-winning lyricist Vairamuthu among others also joined the agitation. The threat of more protests prompted police to step up security for the cricketers, including during their journey to the stadium. The CSK team suffered a slight delay on its onward trip to the stadium for the match due to the disruption.
'Puducherry govt failed farmers'
Opposition AIADMK on Tuesday alleged that the ruling Congress failed the farmers of Karaikal by not filing a contempt petition in the Supreme Court against the Centre for non-compliance of its order to set up Cauvery Management Board This was stated by the party's legislature wing leader, A Anbalagan.
