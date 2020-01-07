Protest, but with debate, civility, not violence

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Borders have melted and violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has resonated with Mumbai too. A young demographic in the city is making itself heard at protests against the bloody violence at the central university in Delhi.

Around 35 students were admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and Safdurjung hospitals after a masked mob of 50, armed with with sticks and rods, went on a rampage in the university on Sunday evening, injuring close to 35 students.

In Mumbai, those protesting against the brutal attack on JNU students are divided into two groups. One group is blaming the Delhi police and the Hindutva fringe elements, including the members of RSS-backed ABVP, for the violence that continued for nearly two hours, while the other is accusing Communist goons and the Left of inciting, and in fact, fanning the flames and then blaming it on the Right.

Whatever the truth be, Mumbai must express its sentiment — anger, outrage or disappointment over the JNU incident — in a sensible and measured way. None of us wants similar disruptions either at public places or colleges in Mumbai.

While the police in the national capital should make every possible attempt to ensure peace prevails on the campus of the country's premiere institution, Mumbai's overnight protests must also focus on politicisation of academia and violence in colleges.

Protest, but in a manner that makes a point and encourages public to question the goings-on; make sure your demonstrations are informative and educative, and does not spiral into a senseless cycle of violence. Because when violence takes over a march or a protest, the purpose behind it is lost. The violence becomes the focal point. When one is protesting against violence using violence and disruptive means, then the entire mission becomes inane.

Encourage debate and dissension but in an orderly way and within a legally accepted framework. Whichever side you are on, it is important that Mumbai makes itself heard in a way that is respectful of others, and remembers that there is power in restraint too.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates