Protest by 10,000 people in Kashmir 'fabricated and incorrect', says MHA

New Delhi: There had been a few stray protests in Kashmir Valley in the past few days against the scrapping of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, and none of these involved a crowd of more than 20 people, The Union Home Ministry said on Saturday.

A ministry spokesperson said, "There have been a few stray protests in Srinagar/Baramulla and none of these involved a crowd of more than 20 people." The spokesperson dismissed media reports that said the protest by about 10,000 people in Kashmir as "fabricated and incorrect".

A news report originally published in Reuters and appeared in Dawn claims there was a protest involving 10000 people in Srinagar.



The Central government on Friday issued notification stating that Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh will come into existence as separate Union Territories on October 31. As per the Gazette notification issued by Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Jammu and Kashmir Affairs, "In exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (a) of Section 2 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 (34 of 2019), the Central Government hereby appoints October 31, 2019 as the appointed day for the purpose of the said Act".

In a tweet, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had welcomed the move. He said, "The people of J&K and Ladakh have always been betrayed and deprived of development in the name of Article 370 by those who ruled the state for the past seven decades. But now by the abrogation of Article 370, Prime Minister @narendramodi has put an end to this injustice."

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday had given his assent to The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. The special status of Jammu and Kashmir was stripped and was reconstituted into two Union Territories - Ladakh without legislature and Jammu and Kashmir with the legislature.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019, The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill 2019 and the resolution revoking Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir was passed by both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha with a majority.

