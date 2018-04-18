Protest in Delhi over rise in rape cases, atrocities on Dalits, minorities

The protestors, mainly from the political outfit called 'Welfare Party', said that they launched a nationwide agitation India for all Indians, on April 1





A protest march was organised in Delhi on Wednesday against a host of issues including a significant rise in rape cases and alleged atrocities on Dalits and minorities. The protest march began from Mandi House and proceeded to the Parliament Street. The march has partially affected traffic movement on this route.



The protestors were mainly from political outfit 'Welfare Party'. The outfit said it had launched a nationwide agitation -- India for all Indians -- on April 1. And the agitation concluded today with the protest. Later, a public meeting was also held at the Parliament Street, where the outfit's leaders demanded for protection of women and strict penal action against those committing atrocities on women.



According to a statement issued by the Welfare Party, representatives of several organisations such as the Peace Party, the BSP, the CPI (ML), the Indian National League and the Janata Dal (Secular) participated in the protest. "An atmosphere of fear and mistrust is being created in the society," party's national president S Q R Ilyas told the gathering at the Parliament Street.

