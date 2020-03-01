'Protest is people's democratic right,' says newly-appointed Mumbai police commissioner

At his first press conference, 1988-batch IPS officer Param Bir Singh said that the tri-party government alliance Maha Vikas Aaghadi (MVA) is not going to create any problems, and that he is looking forward to work with the government.

After the announcement, Singh reached the Mumbai Police HQ at Crawford Market and took charge from his predecessor, Sanjay Barve." I feel so honoured to be occupying the post," Singh said.

Singh also spoke about the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He said, "Protest is the people's democratic right. We will not bother anyone if

they carry out protests as per the law."

On being asked about the Mumbai Bagh protest, which has no permission from the police, he said, "I will get information from my team about it [before commenting]."

He added that law and order is currently a sensitive subject in the entire country. "Street crimes and women safety will be our first priority."

Singh said that his team would also be keeping a close watch on the underworld. "We have almost been successful in finishing the underworld from the city. Now, my team and I will personally work on the remaining elements that still function in the city. I am sure that my team will support me."

Speaking about Ejaz Lakdawala and the recent developments after recording the statement of serial killer Vijay Palande against a senior IPS officer, Singh said, "We will work in a professional manner."

Report card

A 1988 batch officer, Param Bir Singh in his 32 years of service has been SP of Chandrapur and Bhandara, DCP west zone Mumbai, additional CP ATS, Thane police commissioner, ADG (law & order) and DG ACB, Maharashtra. Singh is said to be a brave and daring officer, and according to those who have worked under him, he is someone who always looks out for his team. Singh was the one to supervise the arrest of 2008 Malegaon bomb blast accused Pragya Thakur. He was with the Maharashtra ATS at the time. During the 26/11 Mumbai attack, he was on duty outside Oberoi Hotel with a machine gun in his hand. He was also the one who arrested drug smuggling convict DIG Saji Mohan. He is even known for setting up a special operation squad, which did maximum encounters during his tenure. But Singh has also had his string of controversies. Late Hasan Gafoor, Mumbai CP at the time of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, blamed Singh among others for failing in due discharge of duty. Singh, was also accused, of falsely framing Provogue co-owner Salil Chaturvedi in a drug case in 2005. In August 2018, Singh was the one who read out the letters allegedly written by the accused activists, where they allegedly planned the assassination of PM Narendra Modi. Singh, the Maharashtra Police and the state government were pulled up for this.

