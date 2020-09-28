Protesters march anew in Louisville: 'No justice, No peace'

A diverse crowd of hundreds marched in Louisville's streets chanting "Black Lives Matter" on Saturday night, the fourth night of protests after a grand jury declined to charge officers in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.

People in the crowd also chanted "No Justice, No peace" as cars honked along a busy downtown artery in this Kentucky city that has seen over 120 days of protests over the death of the 26-year-old Black woman in a police raid gone wrong.

A few police cars followed behind, with officers telling protesters to stay on the sidewalk and out of the street before the march ended. Many briefly ended up back at a downtown square that has been a focal point of protests.

But as a 9 pm curfew time approached, a police loudspeaker announced that anyone who remained in the park would be arrested for a curfew violation.

The square emptied out as people departed, many dispersing though one group headed to a nearby church for refuge.

