Protesters target subway to disrupt morning commute

It was part of a pro-democracy movement that has seen thousands participate in protests in Hong Kong

Commuters at a tram stop after some MTR services were suspended due to the protests. Pic/AFP

Hong Kong: Commuters in Hong Kong argued on Tuesday with demonstrators who blocked subway train doors in their latest protest to demand greater accountability from the semi-autonomous Chinese territory's government.

Service was delayed and partially suspended on the Island and Kwun Tong lines, subway operator MTR said. It cited "a number of train door obstructions" as well as someone activating a safety device at a platform on the Kwun Tong line. The action targeted rush hour traffic at several stations. Mass Transit Railway (MTR) responded by providing minibuses and normal service was restored by around noon.

Hong Kong's government and Beijing have blamed protesters for sparking the confrontation. The disruption is part of a pro-democracy movement that saw thousands take to the streets this summer for marches. The protests have shaken the government in Hong Kong and raised concerns in Beijing. Hong Kong will charge 44 protesters detained during rioting, a charge that carries up to ten years in jail, a senior police source said Tuesday.

'US' hand in protests'

China on Tuesday stepped up its attack on the US over the pro-democracy protests, alleging America's hand behind the mass demonstrations. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying also questioned US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's recent remarks that China should "do the right thing" in dealing with protests in Hong Kong. "I believe Pompeo is not putting himself in a right position. I am afraid he still believes he is the CIA chief. He thinks the violent behaviours in Hong Kong are reasonable because the US also contributed to that," she said.

44

No. of protesters to be charged

