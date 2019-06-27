Protesters urge discussion of Hong Kong issues at G-20

international

Activists in Hong Kong opposed to contentious extradition legislation

A protester hands a petition to a representative of the European Union Consulate in Hong Kong. Pic/AFP

Hong Kong: Hong Kong activists opposed to contentious extradition legislation on Wednesday called on leaders of the US, the European Union and others to raise the issue with Chinese President Xi Jinping at this week’s G-20 summit in Japan.

Beijing has strongly opposed such a development, saying Hong Kong matters are strictly an internal Chinese affair.

Protesters gathered outside the US and EU consulates Wednesday morning to deliver petitions stating their requests. A spokesman said changes to the Chinese territory’s legislation could expose citizens to being extradited to China for unfair trials and possible torture, reducing its judicial independence and civil liberties it retained from 1997. Activists planned to give petitions to 19 consulates, and protests for Wednesday following an expected vote of no-confidence in the legislature on the administration of Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates