MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Protesting JNU students stopped before Parliament in New Delhi

Published: Nov 18, 2019, 14:08 IST | IANS |

Police erected barricades a kilometre away from Parliament to prevent the students from proceeding, leading to students trying to climb over the barricades

The protest march is against the hostel fee hike
The protest march is against the hostel fee hike

Police on Monday stopped hundreds of JNU students from continuing with their protest march to Parliament by putting up barricades. With posters in hand and chanting anti-fee hike slogans, hundreds of students marched on the streets of Delhi in defiance of Section 144 that was slapped in the morning to prevent the protests. Section 144 prevents the gathering of more than four persons in one place.

Police erected barricades a kilometre away from Parliament to prevent the students from proceeding, leading to students trying to climb over the barricades. "The protest by JNU students has been stopped by Delhi Police about a kilometre away from Parliament's north gate," former JNUSU president N. Sai Balaji said.

"The students are struggling hard to clear the barricades installed by the Delhi Police, but they admit that they might not reach Parliament because of heavy police and CRPF deployment in the way," a student said. The protest march is against the hostel fee hike.

The protest was held even as the Education Secretary addressed their concern by a partial rollback and on Monday announced a new committee to open a dialogue with the students. JNU has been rocked by protests and alleged vandalism by students, with graffiti painted on the Vice Chancellor's office and the Dean held hostage.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

jawaharlal nehru universitynew delhinational news

JNU students hold protest march, sell 'Mera Yaar Kanhaiya' t-shirts

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
STORY OF THE DAY
Bullet train project: We'll all die rather than allow rail lines through our homes

Bullet train project: We'll all die rather than allow rail lines through our homes