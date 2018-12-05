Protesting teachers assured of meeting with Punjab Education minister O P Soni

national

Punjab Education minister O P Soni Tuesday assured protesting teachers of arranging a meeting with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to address their issues.

The minister met a group of teachers protesting under the banner of the Sanjha Adhiapak Morcha and told them that the meeting will take place on December 16 or 17 after the assembly session commences on December 13. He also advised them to end their agitation and resolve the issues through dialogue. On the demand of the Morcha to cancel the transfers and suspensions of their leaders, Soni said after completing the required course of action, the transfers and suspensions would be scrapped.

Teachers have been protesting against the Punjab government's decision to fix their monthly salary at Rs 15,000 during their probation period of three years for regularisation of their jobs. Currently, contractual teachers in Punjab get Rs 42,300 per month. On October 3, the Punjab Cabinet had given its go ahead to the regularization of the services of 8,886 teachers recruited under Sarv Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) and Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA), as well Adarsh and Model Schools.

