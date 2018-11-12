Protestor breaches Donald Trump's motorcade

international

Donald Trump. Pic/AFP

A topless protestor breached security barriers in Paris and ran towards US President Donald Trump's motorcade before being accosted by three French security officials on Sunday.

Trump was on his way to the Armistice Day celebrations at the Arc de Triomphe when the incident took place. Quoting photographers traveling with the US President, CNN reported that the protestor had 'fake' and 'peace' written across her unclad chest.

World leaders like German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Indian Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu have reached the centenary celebrations being hosted French President Emmanuel Macron.

Countries like the UK and Australia have observed moments of silence to mark the occasion.

