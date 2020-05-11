Protests and a plea to not panic...

Police in Germany say dozens of people were detained at protests against the novel Coronavirus pandemic restrictions after some rallies turned violent on Saturday. Berlin police said 86 people were detained after bottles were thrown at officers during a demonstration on Alexanderplatz, a large central square in former East Berlin. One officer was injured, and another was injured in a separate incident in front of the Reichstag building where 45 people were detained.

1 held for attacking TV crew

In Dortmund, police said a man attacked a TV crew during a protest — the third such attack in Germany in the past two weeks. The 23-year-old assailant was arrested. Police in nearby Cologne expressed outrage that some protesters in the city urged shoppers to remove their masks when entering stores. Despite the gradual easing of Germany's pandemic restrictions in recent weeks, protests against them have swelled, bringing together far-right groups, C-list celebrities and people who believe the virus is harmless or part of a global conspiracy.

'Don't let your guard down'

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in is urging citizens not to let their guard down, but said there's no reason to panic amid worries about a new surge outbreak in the country. As of Sunday, South Korea reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours as a spate of transmissions linked to club-goers threatens the country's hard-won gains in its fight against COVID-19. The total cases now stands at 10,874, with 256 deaths. South Korean media reported for the first time in about a month, South Korea's daily spike crossed 30.

Moon said, "The infection cluster which recently occurred in entertainment facilities... has raised awareness that, even during the stabilisation phase, similar situations can arise again anytime, anywhere in an enclosed, crowded space." He added that, "We must never lower our guard regarding epidemic prevention."

Wuhan reports first case in 35 days

Wuhan, the epicentre of COVID-19 outbreak last year, has reported first confirmed case since April 3. Meanwhile, a fresh wave of infections is feared to have struck northeast China, where one city in Jilin province has been reclassified as high-risk, reported Reuters. China reported a total of 14 new infections on Sunday, taking the count of cases in China to 82,901, including 50,334 from Wuhan. The death toll in Wuhan stands at 3,869.

