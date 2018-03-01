Protests erupt over flinging of semen-filled balloon at student in Delhi

The members of activist group 'Pinjra Tod' staged a protest on Wednesday against the incidence of flinging semen-filled balloon at a student of Lady Sri Ram



College girls celebrate Holi in Bhopal on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

The members of activist group 'Pinjra Tod' staged a protest on Wednesday against the incidence of flinging semen-filled balloon at a student of Lady Sri Ram. The victim took to Instagram to share the incidence and demanded an action against it.

She wrote, "I went out with a friend for lunch on Tuesday to a café in the Amar Colony market. It was about five in the evening when we decided to head back. Not a minute of our short Metro ride had passed when there came flying my way a liquid filled balloon of sorts, hitting me square in the hip, where it burst open, its contents seeping into my kurti. It dried white on my black leggings, and the smell indicated that it wasn't water".

