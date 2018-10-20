Protests force two women to return from Sabarimala steps

national

The tantri's stand that he would close the temple if the women tried to enter the premises also forced them to return

Journalist Kavitha Jakkal being escorted by cops to Sabarimala temple on Friday. Pic/PTI

The Sabarimala temple complex witnessed high drama and tense moments on Friday when two women reached the hilltop with heavy police escort, but had to return before reaching the sanctum sanctorum following massive protests by Lord Ayyappa devotees.

As the two were returning, a 46-year-old woman also made an attempt to trek the forest path from downhill Pamba to the temple complex five km away, but retracted followingprotests from devotees.

In a significant development, the Travancore Devaswom Board, that manages the shrine, said it would approach the Supreme Court to defuse the tense situation prevailing in the state after the government decided to implement the apex court order on entry of women of all age groups into the shrine. In an advisory, the Union Home Ministry asked Kerala, TN and Karnataka to tighten security in view of the protests against the Supreme Court verdict.

'CM responsible for present situation'

The Congress alleged that CM Pinarayi Vijayan was responsible for the present tense situation at the temple. Kerala PCC President Mullapally Ramachandran said, "Vijayan is like the Roman emperor Nero who fiddled while Rome burned."

