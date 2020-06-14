Protests in the U.S. inspire Bappa Lahiri to create his next track
The recent protests in the US against racism have inspired singer and music composer Bappa Lahiri to work on a track to instill hope!
Bappa Lahiri, who has made Los Angeles his home, is creating tunes to highlight the healing power of music. The recent protests in the U.S. against racism have inspired him to work on a track to instill hope. His recently released music video, Saath Do, aims to tide over the difficult time brought on by racism. Music not only heals but unites people, he says.
Lahiri also joined the ever-growing list of artists that came together to pay tribute to the Coronavirus warriors. The composer and his father and veteran music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri have collaborated with singer Shaan, lyricist Sameer Anjaan, and Boston-based singer Anuradha Palakruthi to create a song.
Bappi Lahiri even took to his Instagram account to share the song with all his fans, have a look right here:
View this post on Instagram
Here is a Song Composed and conceptualized by my son @bappa.b.lahiri Beautifully rendered by my favorites @singer_shaan @anuradhapalakurthi And special mention to @sameeranjaanofficial beautiful lyrics Godbless ð Label @zeemusiccompany The journey towards light has always been shorter when people picked each other up and these little angels from all over the world have the same message ... #SAATH DO!
This is indeed a great initiative by Bappa Lahiri!
