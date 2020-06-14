Protests in the U.S. inspire Bappa Lahiri to create his next track

Bappa Lahiri, who has made Los Angeles his home, is creating tunes to highlight the healing power of music. The recent protests in the U.S. against racism have inspired him to work on a track to instill hope. His recently released music video, Saath Do, aims to tide over the difficult time brought on by racism. Music not only heals but unites people, he says.

Lahiri also joined the ever-growing list of artists that came together to pay tribute to the Coronavirus warriors. The composer and his father and veteran music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri have collaborated with singer Shaan, lyricist Sameer Anjaan, and Boston-based singer Anuradha Palakruthi to create a song.

Bappi Lahiri even took to his Instagram account to share the song with all his fans

This is indeed a great initiative by Bappa Lahiri!

