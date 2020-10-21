Protests outside Kathua lawyer's house after remark on social media

Police on Wednesday had to intervene to clear a small mob outside the residence of lawyer Deepika Singh Rajawat who had posted a controversial comment on the social media.

Rajawat at one point was associated with the Kathua rape and murder case. She was the victim's family counsel for sometime.

The police action came earlier after receiving a call from Rajawat who said she was feeling insecure after a slogan shouting mob gathered outside her home.

The lawyer had ruffled many a feather three days back when she posted a comment on social media that purportedly hurt the religious feelings of the Hindu community.

Rajawat represented the parents of the 8-year-old girl who was raped and murdered in Rasana village of Hiranagar tehsil in Kathua district in January 2018.

The accused were subsequently chargesheeted by police and convicted by the district and sessions judge court in Pathankot (Punjab) where the case was transferred due its religious and political overtone.

