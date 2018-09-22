Search

Protests over Vladimir Putin's plans to hike retirement age

Sep 22, 2018, 22:49 IST | IANS

Vladimir Putin

Members and supporters of Russia's Communist Party took to the streets of the capital on Saturday to protest unpopular pension reforms planned by President Vladimir Putin.

Putin took measures to soften his proposed hike in retirement age in August by limiting the increase for women to 60 -- up from 55 -- instead of the initial suggestion of 63, Efe news reported.

But the change of plan has so far failed to quell protests against it. He stood by plans to raise men's retirement age from 60 to 65.

Protesters held signs emblazoned with slogans such as "Putin Lies". Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov also spoke at the rally.

The changes have been given a preliminary green-light by the State Duma, Russia's lower parliament, but have provoked widespread outrage. An opinion poll showed that about 90 per cent of Russians were against increasing the retirement age.

