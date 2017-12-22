Protocol Officer of Pakistan High Commission injured in accident

A Protocol Officer of the Pakistan High Commission here received head and shoulder injuries after his car rammed into a Haryana Roadways bus that had applied the brakes suddenly to avoid an accident, near Delhi University South Campus

Representational picture

Police said the accident occurred on Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m. when the victim, Rao Mohammad Anwar, who works with the Pakistan High Commission was returning from Indira Gandhi International Airport in a WagonR car belonging to the mission.

"When Anwar reached the South Campus, a speeding Haryana Roadways bus applied sudden brakes to avoid hitting a vehicle following which Anwar's car which was behind it rammed into the bus," a senior official said.

"Police reached the spot and took the Protocol Officer to nearby Primus Hospital where he is in ICU. He received internal injuries," he added.

"A case was registered against the bus driver and investigation is on," he added.