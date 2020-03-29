Proud mommy Kareena Kapoor shares son Taimur's drawing; calls him 'in-house Picasso'
"The world is your ice-cream my love. #inhousepicasso #QuaranTimDiaries." wrote Kareena Kapoor Khan on Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a drawing made by her toddler son Taimur Ali Khan, whom she lovingly tagged as the "in-house Picasso". Bebo took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a glimpse of what Taimur is up to while he stays home. Taimur drew an "ice cream".
She captioned it: "The world is your ice-cream my love. #inhousepicasso #QuaranTimDiaries."
Earlier this week, Taimur made a "special appearance" in a live interview where his father Saif Ali Khan was interacting with a news TV journalist about the coronavirus lockdown, on a video call.
On the acting front, Kareena was last seen on screen in "Angrezi Medium", which also stars Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
On March 26, 2020, on the occasion on Gudi Padwa, the government of India announced 21 days of lockdown. As soon as the news was released on March 25, everyone has taken an initiative and doing their bit to self-quarantine during this difficult period. Bollywood moms - Kareena Kapoor Khan and many, have shared a positive message on social media. The actress posted a picture of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur with the caption, "Dear India, let's do this. Be responsible. Be home. Be safe. [sic]" All pictures/Celebrity Instagram accounts
-
While many are finding ways to keep them occupied during the tough time, Shilpa Shetty Kundra is enjoying some time with son Viaan Kundra. "Bake the quarantine blues away. Every day well spent. Since I have more time on hand, I found these pics from the past to show how time flies, but something's don't change. Take time out to show gratitude for the time we 'have' on hand, and let's spend it with our kids with happiness in our hearts... K sera sera... whatever will be... Will be... [sic]"
-
Karisma Kapoor, who has also self-quarantined, shared a positive picture with the caption, "Now is the time for us to reflect, appreciate the small things in life, make the best of our circumstances... [sic]"
-
On the other hand, Malaika Arora has posted a heartwarming video about yoga on Instagram. She wrote, "As a yoga-based wellness company, we definitely can't ignore the changing conditions that the world is currently going through and we want to ensure we give our 100% effort in making the smallest difference that we can. [sic]"
-
Lisa Haydon, who recently gave birth to a baby boy while in Hong Kong, wrote, "Having a newborn baby in a coronavirus world had me very busy with a bottle of sanitizer... thus haven’t been posting that much lately. But here is a video of me finally not staying inside after 8weeks. Most of the world seems to be in self-quarantine at the moment. However, here in Hong Kong things are just about beginning to feel back to normal. The way the ppl here in Hk handled this virus from the get-go was commendable. [sic]" Right now, the actress is enjoying the time of freedom in the city.
-
While many are being positive and inspirational on social media, Mira Rajput decided to share a light-hearted joke on Instagram. She shared this candid picture and wrote, "It wasn't a sneeze [sic]" Funny, isn't it? The star wife also shared how she is looking at the bright side in this quarantine.
-
Amy Jackson posted a cute video with son Andreas, she shared, "If we don’t laugh we’ll cry
Replace the loo roll with a tin of beans if you’re feeling strong and make sure you’re wearing a cute gym outfit so you don’t look completely [sic]"
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Amy Jackson, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor - the B-town moms are coping with the current 21 days lockdown situation! We have pictures
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe