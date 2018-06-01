Proud to be tobacco-free, says Vivek Oberoi on World No Tobacco Day

"After several years of working with the CPAA, I am set to take the no-tobacco campaign forward with a commercial. Smoking and tobacco are not only personal, but also social evils," says Vivek Oberoi



Vivek Oberoi and Anupam Kher felicitate a transgender for kicking the butt

On World No Tobacco Day (May 31), Vivek Oberoi attended an event organised by the Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA) and enlightened the transgender community about the ill-effects of tobacco consumption. He also announced that he will feature in new string of advertising campaigns that will be played in cinema halls.

"After several years of working with the CPAA, I am set to take the no-tobacco campaign forward with a commercial. Smoking and tobacco are not only personal, but also social evils. I am proud to be tobacco free and pledge my whole-hearted support to this campaign," says Vivek Oberoi.

He chose to create awareness among the transgender community because he feels that healthcare is minimal in the community. "The consumption of gutkha, cigarette, beedi, and tobacco is huge among transgenders. We screened 500 transgenders as part of our pre-cancer detection camp, out of which 75 per cent consumed tobacco in various forms and 40 percent had pre-cancerous lesions," says Oberoi.

Also Read: These Fans Of Vivek Oberoi Travelled All The Way From Aurangabad To Meet Him

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates