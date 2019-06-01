Proud to follow in Sushma Swaraj's footsteps, says External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar

national

Jaishankar, who has previously served as Foreign Secretary from 2015-2018, was appointed as Minister of External Affairs in the newly formed BJP-led NDA government

S. Jaishankar. Pic/Twitter IANS

On June 1, 2019, new External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar assumed charge and said he was proud to follow in the footsteps of Sushma Swaraj, who has been seen as one of the most approachable ministers at the MEA's helm. The newly elected External Affairs Minister said he and his team will be available to help people anytime. Jaishankar also thanked everyone for their good wishes.

My first tweet.



Thank you all for the best wishes!

Honoured to be given this responsibility.

Proud to follow on the footsteps of @SushmaSwaraj ji — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 1, 2019

"Thank you all for the best wishes! Honoured to be given this responsibility. Proud to follow on the footsteps of @SushmaSwarajji," he tweeted.

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was known for constantly solving common man's problems, and always available on Twitter. Jaishankar, who has previously served as Foreign Secretary from 2015-2018, was appointed as Minister of External Affairs in the newly formed BJP-led NDA government.

We at Team @MEAIndia continue to be at your service 24x7



Happy to be leading the effort with my colleague MoS Muraleedharan ji @VMBJP — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 1, 2019

"We at Team @MEAIndia continue to be at your service 24x7. Happy to be leading the effort with my colleague MoS Muraleedharanji," he said.

New External Affairs Minister #SJaishankar on June 1 assumed charge & said he was proud to follow in the footsteps of #SushmaSwaraj, who has been seen as one of the most approachable ministers at #MEA's helm. Jaishankar said he & his team will be available to help people anytime. pic.twitter.com/CjkiQJmjmU — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) June 1, 2019

Jaishankar's "always available" tweet came a day after his son Dhruva Jaishankar attracted attention with his reply on a tweet seeking help with a passport or visa. Dhruva has received a request regarding help with visa or passport. Replying to the tweet, he said: "Dude. Wrong Twitter handle."

"Before anyone asks, I can absolutely not help anyone with their passport, visa, or getting-you-out-of-a-foreign-prison problems," he added.

"I have plenty of those problems myself (other than the prisons - I try to stay clear of those)." The tweet was later deleted by the twitter user, though the replies by Dhruva stand on the micro-blogging site.

Top News Stories Of The Day