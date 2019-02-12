Prove that you're the biggest Hindi film fan at this pub quiz in Andheri
Here's a challenge you might want to take up
If you think you are a diehard Bollywood fan, here's a challenge you might want to take up. Sign up for The Big Bollywood Quiz: Season 1, a pub quiz that will pit you and your team against fellow cinephiles.
You can enrol as a team of three to six members. While you're at it, witness awesome cosplayers and surprise celebrity interactions.
The party continues after the show where you can flaunt your moves on the dance floor, and a high drinking capacity can help you win the grand prize worth R1 lakh. The event will take place across two venues this weekend.
ON February 15, 7 pm to 9 pm
AT Todi Mill Social, Mathuradas Mill, Lower Parel; Social, Fun Republic Mall, third floor, opposite New Link Road, Andheri West
CALL 9082026191
