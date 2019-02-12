Prove that you're the biggest Hindi film fan at this pub quiz in Andheri

Updated: Feb 12, 2019, 09:50 IST | Chetan Nayak

Here's a challenge you might want to take up

Prove that you're the biggest Hindi film fan at this pub quiz in Andheri
Film buffs share a laugh at the last pub quiz hosted at the venue

If you think you are a diehard Bollywood fan, here's a challenge you might want to take up. Sign up for The Big Bollywood Quiz: Season 1, a pub quiz that will pit you and your team against fellow cinephiles.

You can enrol as a team of three to six members. While you're at it, witness awesome cosplayers and surprise celebrity interactions.

The party continues after the show where you can flaunt your moves on the dance floor, and a high drinking capacity can help you win the grand prize worth R1 lakh. The event will take place across two venues this weekend.

ON February 15, 7 pm to 9 pm
AT Todi Mill Social, Mathuradas Mill, Lower Parel; Social, Fun Republic Mall, third floor, opposite New Link Road, Andheri West 
CALL 9082026191

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

mumbai guidethings to do in mumbai

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Nishtha Nishant tells us what's it like to be a transgender in India?

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK