Provide security to whistleblower in CBI bribery case: SC to police

The Supreme Court directed the Hyderabad Police to provide adequate security to businessman Sathish Babu Sana, who has claimed threat to his life for filing a complaint in the alleged bribery case against CBI special director Rakesh Asthana.

The apex court, however, did not accept his plea to stay the CBI's summon against him. It also rejected his plea for recording his statement before the probe in the presence of retired former SC judge A K Patnaik, who has been appointed by the court to supervise the CVC probe against CBI Director Alok Kumar Verma. A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices U U Lalit and K M Joseph noted that Sana has expressed an apprehension of threat to his life and well-being.

'No irregularities in wife's investments'

Interim CBI Chief M Nageswara Rao denied any irregularities in the investments made by his wife in a private company. In a signed statement, Rao said all the transactions made by him or his wife have been given to the competent authorities.

