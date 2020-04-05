Providing a ray of hope! Rakul Preet Singh is helping 200 families living in a slum

Rakul Preet Singh is helping 200 families living in a slum close to her Gurugram home. Her parents, Kulwinder Singh and Rajender, are sending packets of home-cooked food to them. Says Rakul, "We are facilitating two meals a day for them till the lockdown ends. It is important to understand that many of us are privileged, but there are several out there who are struggling. It's a small way of helping them."

Bollywood filmmakers and actors including Karan Johar, Rajkumar Hirani, Taapsee Pannu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Lara Dutta, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar have pledged their support to an initiative aimed at supporting the daily wage-earners who have been severely affected by the lockdown imposed to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

I support this noble initiative. Happy to contribute for this humanitarian cause. While staying safe at home i urge every one else also to contribute online - https://t.co/4ZMxvRadBJ#iStandWithHumanity #ArtOfLiving #BMC pic.twitter.com/zD69gAL1qT — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) March 26, 2020

The initiative, 'I Stand With Humanity', has been started by the Art of Living Foundation and the Indian film and television industry has lent its support to provide families of daily wage workers with essential food supplies.

Rakul's fans too are actively supporting the cause.

This makes me sooooo proud â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ thanku ! God bless you and stay safe ð¤ https://t.co/P1mL38ZGvW — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) April 1, 2020

