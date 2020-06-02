Provision of essential goods by Siddhesh Ramdas Kadam in the testing times of lockdown

With the rapid spread of coronavirus in our country the lockdown is extended. In these difficult times, the Contractual task force is deemed jobless for over a month and a half now. They being daily wage workers their basic necessities turned out to be a cause of concern. A lot of citizens also faced hardships for procuring essential goods. In these challenging times his help reached over fifteen thousand troubled citizens, and not only Konkani people migrated for work but also citizens from other states. This purports the social responsibility of Yuvasena Leader Siddhesh Ramdas Kadam.

In these testing times faced by our Nation there is a working population who are not sons of the soil but migrants from various parts of Maharashtra and other Indian states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh to name a few. However, as a consequence of the Lockdown, all of them got stranded due to curbs on transportation. As Business was affected and Industries stopped functioning they were rendered jobless. In these difficult times, Siddhesh Ramdas Kadam decided to extend a helping hand to these people. One could witness the virtues he learnt from his Father Shri Ramdas Kadam- lessons of Socio-Political responsibility and ownership of accountability towards the economically challenged elements of society.

Siddhesh Kadam has undertaken developmental endeavours with the support of Cabinet Minister and YuvaSena Chief Aditya Thackeray. In his Political journey, he has successfully established himself under the able tutelage of his Father. Drawing inspiration from this cumulative experience he has started his contribution in the war to combat Corona.

Aid to the Needy from various regions

Siddhesh Kadam was instrumental in making provisions of aid for citizens residing in Thane, Dahisar, Vasai, Kandivali, Borivali, Vadala and northern Mumbai. Till this report, he has reached out to over Fifteen thousand needy families to provide them Six kilograms of rice, Wheat flour, a kilo each of Split chickpeas, Sugar, Gram flour and Potatoes, a litre of oil and 2 soaps. This support to the families yielded in a sense of satisfaction among them.

Daily food packets for 1500 individuals and provision of Ten thousand masks, fifteen thousand sanitizers, twenty thousand hand gloves and twenty-five sanitization machines were provided to aid the safety of Police, Doctors, Medical Staff and everyone who is contributing in the fight against Corona.

His undertakings are duly noted by the citizens of Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra. In this grave hour that humanity is facing, Siddhesh Ramdas Kadam is the face of the Indian youth and his endeavours reflect his patriotism which certainly is noteworthy.

