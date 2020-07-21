PSEB Punjab 12th Result 2020 to be declared today at 11 am on pseb.ac.in

PSEB 12th Result 2020: Punjab School of Education Board (PSEB) will declare the PSEB class 12 results today at 11 am. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results on pseb.ac.in.

Steps to check Punjab Board class 12th result

Log on to the official website: pseb.ac.in

Click on ‘PSEB Punjab Board Class Class 12th Result 2020’

Enter your roll number and other required details and click on submit

Your PSEB 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Take a print out for future reference

The PSEB 12th result has been evaluated on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme.

The Punjab Government had announced the cancellation of the remaining examination of Class 12 in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The PSEB will now declare the class 12th results on the basis of the best-performing subjects formula as suggested by the Centre.

