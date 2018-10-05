PSG boss Thomas Tuchel praises sensational Neymar

football

The Brazilian admitted before this game that he still did not feel back to 100 per cent after the foot injury which required surgery and saw him miss the last three months of last season

Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel described Neymar as sensational after the world's most expensive player scored a hat-trick in a sublime display to lead Paris Saint-Germain to a 6-1 rout of Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League on Wednesday.



The Brazilian admitted before this game that he still did not feel back to 100 per cent after the foot injury which required surgery and saw him miss the last three months of last season. But he tore Red Star apart with two goals in the space of two first-half minutes at the first curling free-kick, before completing his hat-trick from another free-kick late on.

"I liked the effort made by the whole team, but Neymar was sensational," said Tuchel. "You can feel that he is hungry, that he wants to be decisive, be at the heart of the play. He is one of the best players in Europe and that is very important for us."

