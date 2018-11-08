PSG supporters jailed for clashing with rivals

football

Prosecutors in the eastern city of Troyes had requested one-year prison terms for the 13 'ultras' -- members of the 'K-Soce Team' -- after they were found guilty of affray following violent clashes at a bar in April 2016

Paris' supporters cheer their team ahead of the European Champions League football match Napoli vs Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at San Paolo stadium in Naples.

A group of Paris Saint-Germain supporters were jailed for up to 10 months Wednesday after violent clashes with fans of Ligue 1 rivals Reims in 2016.

But judges opted for a range of sentences, from six-month suspended terms to 10 months in jail. Each of the fans was fined 500 euros ($575) and banned from entering the Aube region of France for two years.

