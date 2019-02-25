PSG's Kylian Mbappe youngest to score 50 goals

football

"I work every day to try to help my team as much as possible," Mbappe said to Canal+ after the win. "Football is still fun for me, and scoring goals and breaking records is what drives me so I'm very happy."

PSG's Kylian Mbappe is ecstatic after scoring on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Kylian Mbappe became on Saturday the youngest ever player to score 50 Ligue 1 goals after striking twice in Paris Saint-Germain's comfortable 3-0 win over Nimes that tightened the champions' grip on the French title.

Mbappe scored in the 69th and 89th minutes as runaway league leaders PSG extended their lead on second-placed Lille to 17 points after the northern side's 1-1 draw at Strasbourg on Friday, and snatched the record from Yannick Stopyra, who according to football statistics database Opta was 21 years, 11 months and nine days old when he hit his 50th top flight goal in 1982.

