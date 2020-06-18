PSIs all over Maharashtra rally behind colleague over wrongful probe

Around 1.95 lakh police sub-inspectors (PSI) from Maharashtra have rallied behind a counterpart from Hingoli police station, PSI Satinath Anmod after a probe was launched against him for stopping a deputy collector's private vehicle that was apparently using the beacon without a valid reason.

Thousands of PSI rank officers in the city demanded action against the deputy collector for misusing his power and justice for Anmod through their WhatsApp statuses.

Anmod was on COVID-19 duty on June 13 when he stopped the deputy collector's car. He reported the incident to the police department and instead of taking action the deputy collector, the department ordered an enquiry against him for stopping the vehicle.

The Maharashtra Police Boys organization has written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, its president and founder Rahul Dubale told mid-day.

PSI Anmod said, "I was on duty at Indira Chowk in Hingoli at 11.50 am. I stopped a private vehicle with the number MH-24-AS-7223 using a red beacon. The person in the vehicle was wearing shorts and I told him that it's illegal to use a beacon on a private vehicle. The person told me that he is the deputy collector and to not teach him law. I told him that I will register a complaint and seize his car. He was later identified as Hingoli Deputy Collector Chandrakant Suryawanshi. After I took him to the police station, he threatened and abused me in front of a senior officer. The senior officer told me to let him take the car without any fine. I was helpless."

"Later, I wrote a letter to the police department for action against the RDC for using a beacon on a private vehicle without any valid reason and abusing me in front of my colleagues. I am getting support from PSIs in Mumbai and across Maharashtra," said Anmod.

A PSI rank officer from the city told mid-day, "We are working on the road for public's safety. The beacon is only allowed for the superintendent of police and a judge. It is not allowed on a private vehicle. We will protest over the issue and if any action is taken against PSI Anmod, we will go on strike."

Another PSI from the city police said, "There are 2,850 PSIs in Mumbai and around 1.95 lakh in Maharashtra. If this enquiry is not dismissed, we shall strike."

Superintendent of Police of Hingoli, Yogesh Kumar, "We are conducting a high-level enquiry. Concerned officers have been told to take action after the probe. The RTO may also take action and impose a fine for using the beacon on a private vehicle."

2,850

No. of PSIs in Mumbai

