PT Usha celebrates Onam subduedly amid Kerala floods

PT Usha

The festival of Onam was subdued on Saturday due to the floods that hit Kerala recently. The death toll in the southern state has reached 265 since August 8, while 36 people are still missing according to the latest government figures.

But former Indian athlete and Olympian PT Usha had some encouraging words: "Onam, subdued, but full of hope... Onam is here once again, and like always, we'll celebrate. Only this time, instead of the usual festivities we are celebrating humanity, solidarity, togetherness, love and compassion for fellow human beings. #KeralaFloodRelief #RebuildKerala."

