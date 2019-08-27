PT Usha shares a throwback picture with PV sindhu

badminton

"The passion and dedication for the sport will always be rewarded when hard work comes into play. Sindhu's success will inspire generations to come! Hefty congratulations on winning the gold at #WorldChampionships," Usha captioned the picture.

India's legendary athlete PT Usha tweeted this picture with a little PV Sindhu, snapped in 2001 and congratulated the shuttler for becoming the first Indian to win a gold at the World Championships. "The passion and dedication for the sport will always be rewarded when hard work comes into play. Sindhu's success will inspire generations to come! Hefty congratulations on winning the gold at #WorldChampionships," Usha captioned the picture.

After her win, Sindhu arrived in India early Tuesday morning and was seen thanking fans for their support and said that she wished to win "many more medals for the country."

"I wish I'll get many more medals for this country. I would like to thank all my fans. It is because of their blessings and love that I am here today," she told ANI at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

"A great moment for me. I am really very proud to be an Indian," she added.

Sindhu became the first Indian to win a World Championships gold medal by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in the finals of the tournament on Sunday.

On Monday, she took to Twitter to express her emotions and feelings after achieving the feat and said that she failed to hold back her tears while witnessing the Indian flag go up on the venue amidst singing of the National anthem.

"I could not hold back my tears when I saw the Indian flag and heard the National anthem playing. Words can't express my feelings about yesterday's win at the World Championship," she tweeted.

With inputs from ANI

