PTI women activists throw eggs, tomatoes at Ayesha Gulalai

Incidents of attacking political leaders in Pakistan have been on the rise this month



Incidents of attacking political leaders in Pakistan have been on the rise this month. Following the shoe throwing incident on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif during his visit to Jamia Naeemia seminary in Garhi Shahu on March 11, the ink-throwing incident on Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif during a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) convention and another shoe throwing episode on Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal, women activists of the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party threw eggs and tomatoes on rebel MNA Ayesha Gulalai in Bahawalpur on Friday evening.

Gulalai, who has levelled allegations of harassment and corruption against Imran Khan, was attacked outside her hotel in the city, reports GEO TV. She was in the city to attend an event organised by the Suba Bahawalpur Bahali Tehreek (SBBT).

Gulalai said that those PTI activists shouting slogans at her were not at fault and described the protesting activists as her sisters.She quit the PTI in August 2017 after blaming Imran Khan for sending her inappropriate text messages in October 2013.

She also said that the PTI has failed to guarantee respect and dignity to women and refused to resign from National Assembly seat. She is the first female MNA from the FATA. She joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in 2012 and was till last year a nominated member of the PTI Central Committee. In February this year, Gulalai launched her own party -- the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (Gulalai).

