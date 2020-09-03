Search

PUBG, 117 Chinese apps banned: Desi twitter flooded with memes, jokes

Updated: 03 September, 2020 09:16 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Finally when the government announced ban on PUBG, TikTok and netizens fans shared rib-tickling memes celebrating the ban on the popular game PUBG

Pic/Twitter @tathednikhil
After banning over 100 Chinese apps, including TikTok and WeChat, the Information and Technology Ministry on Wednesday banned the popular gaming app PUBG and 117 other Chinese mobile applications.

Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology said that the apps were banned as "they are engaged in activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order".

Soon after the ban was announced, 'PUBG Banned' and #Ludo started trending on Twitter. Besides PUBG, the government also banned apps such as Game of Sultans, Applock, CamOCR and VPN for TikTok. Netizens took to Twitter and shared hilarious, nail-biting jokes and memes about PUBG ban.

While some memes suggested that the ban on PUBG would be a nightmare of the gamers, others said that the ban would be welcomed and celebrated by parents, who often complained of their children being glued to PUBG.

Here's are some tweets:

Indian parents are the most happiest about PUBG ban.

Meanwhile, Indian parents be like!

Every PUBG user right now.

TikTok users welcome PUBG ban with open arms.

Here's how books are calling PUBG players back home.

A look at how PUBG is bidding farewell to India.

Even food delivery app Zomato had the last laugh!

"This move will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety, security and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace," said a statement from the ministry.

First Published: 03 September, 2020 08:30 IST

