PUBG, 117 Chinese apps banned: Desi twitter flooded with memes, jokes
Finally when the government announced ban on PUBG, TikTok and netizens fans shared rib-tickling memes celebrating the ban on the popular game PUBG
After banning over 100 Chinese apps, including TikTok and WeChat, the Information and Technology Ministry on Wednesday banned the popular gaming app PUBG and 117 other Chinese mobile applications.
Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology said that the apps were banned as "they are engaged in activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order".
Government blocks 118 mobile apps which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, Defence of India, Security of State and Public Order: Govt of India— ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2020
PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik, PUBG MOBILE LITE, WeChat Work & WeChat reading are among the banned mobile apps. pic.twitter.com/VWrg3WUnO8
Soon after the ban was announced, 'PUBG Banned' and #Ludo started trending on Twitter. Besides PUBG, the government also banned apps such as Game of Sultans, Applock, CamOCR and VPN for TikTok. Netizens took to Twitter and shared hilarious, nail-biting jokes and memes about PUBG ban.
While some memes suggested that the ban on PUBG would be a nightmare of the gamers, others said that the ban would be welcomed and celebrated by parents, who often complained of their children being glued to PUBG.
Here's are some tweets:
Government of India Tencent Pubg Banned 118 Chinese Apps #PUBG #banned #Chineseappbanned— Prashant Wasnik (@Prashan92512422) September 2, 2020
Freefire vale ðÂÂÂ¤£ðÂÂÂ¤£ðÂÂÂ¤£ pic.twitter.com/qOlcPvdiwj
#PUBG #PUBGBANNED#PUBGMOBILE— ðÂÂÂ¦ÂÂÂ (@__riUuu__) September 2, 2020
Indian parents after hearing pubg banned in India. pic.twitter.com/hp1dVsgsNx
Indian parents are the most happiest about PUBG ban.
#PUBG banned in India, Meanwhile Indian Parents be Like pic.twitter.com/umvmLUPn2Z— Dr. Vedika (@vishkanyaaaa) September 2, 2020
#PUBGMOBILE #PUBG banned by Indian government— ADITYAðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@_awaraaaaaa) September 2, 2020
Indian parents - pic.twitter.com/uJhBdEi6jU
Meanwhile, Indian parents be like!
#PUBG banned in india ... ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ— à¤®à¤¨à¥ÂÂÂ_sh ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@ManishK0701) September 2, 2020
All pubg lover right now :- ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/BjgolS8lrO
Every pubg user rn ðÂÂÂ¥ºðÂÂÂÂÂÂ#PUBG #PUBGBANNED #PUBGMOBILE pic.twitter.com/4wRve3pcyd— Nikhil Tathed (@tathednikhil) September 2, 2020
Every PUBG user right now.
PUBG MOBILE and other 117 apps have been banned by Indian Government.#PUBG #PUBGBan #ChineseApps— Logical à¤¬à¤¿à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥ÂÂÂ ãÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@LogicalBihari) September 2, 2020
Meanwhile Tiktokers- ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/hqGlCvhzXs
TikTok users welcome PUBG ban with open arms.
Books to all the PUBG players now- #PUBG pic.twitter.com/vw2xJGfGRL— Mannat (@thandrakhleyar) September 2, 2020
Here's how books are calling PUBG players back home.
#PUBG Banned by Indian government— Darshan bairwa (@Bairwa_deep123) September 2, 2020
PUBG to all indians-- pic.twitter.com/Fh4E4ONLoD
A look at how PUBG is bidding farewell to India.
RT if you're missing chicken dinner already— Zomato (@ZomatoIN) September 2, 2020
Even food delivery app Zomato had the last laugh!
Ministry of Information & Technology bans #PUBG— Gadget Time (@gadgetime_) September 2, 2020
Meanwhile Indian Parents : pic.twitter.com/r4V6xHaPGJ
"This move will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety, security and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace," said a statement from the ministry.
Keep scrolling to read more news
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe