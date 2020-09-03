PUBG, 117 Chinese apps banned: Desi twitter flooded with memes, jokes

After banning over 100 Chinese apps, including TikTok and WeChat, the Information and Technology Ministry on Wednesday banned the popular gaming app PUBG and 117 other Chinese mobile applications.

Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology said that the apps were banned as "they are engaged in activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order".

Government blocks 118 mobile apps which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, Defence of India, Security of State and Public Order: Govt of India



PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik, PUBG MOBILE LITE, WeChat Work & WeChat reading are among the banned mobile apps. pic.twitter.com/VWrg3WUnO8 — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2020

Soon after the ban was announced, 'PUBG Banned' and #Ludo started trending on Twitter. Besides PUBG, the government also banned apps such as Game of Sultans, Applock, CamOCR and VPN for TikTok. Netizens took to Twitter and shared hilarious, nail-biting jokes and memes about PUBG ban.

While some memes suggested that the ban on PUBG would be a nightmare of the gamers, others said that the ban would be welcomed and celebrated by parents, who often complained of their children being glued to PUBG.

Here's are some tweets:

Indian parents are the most happiest about PUBG ban.

#PUBG banned in India, Meanwhile Indian Parents be Like pic.twitter.com/umvmLUPn2Z — Dr. Vedika (@vishkanyaaaa) September 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Indian parents be like!

#PUBG banned in india ... ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ­



All pubg lover right now :- ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/BjgolS8lrO — à¤®à¤¨à¥ÂÂÂ_sh ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@ManishK0701) September 2, 2020

Every PUBG user right now.

TikTok users welcome PUBG ban with open arms.

Here's how books are calling PUBG players back home.

#PUBG Banned by Indian government



PUBG to all indians-- pic.twitter.com/Fh4E4ONLoD — Darshan bairwa (@Bairwa_deep123) September 2, 2020

A look at how PUBG is bidding farewell to India.

RT if you're missing chicken dinner already — Zomato (@ZomatoIN) September 2, 2020

Even food delivery app Zomato had the last laugh!

Ministry of Information & Technology bans #PUBG

Meanwhile Indian Parents : pic.twitter.com/r4V6xHaPGJ — Gadget Time (@gadgetime_) September 2, 2020

"This move will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety, security and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace," said a statement from the ministry.

