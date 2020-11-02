PUBG hopping

On October 30, multiplayer battle game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, popularly known as PUBG, terminated access for users in India for its Mobile and Mobile Lite versions. The move, in light of government orders, came as a huge blow to its Indian fanbase, which is estimated at 40 million monthly active users. Although the game is not banned for its PC, PlayStation and Xbox versions, the mobile version was the most accessible and also, free. Four ardent fans tell us what they'll miss the most.

Close to reality

In March when the lockdown was announced, city-based student Prachinta Magnani decided to delete PUBG from her phone. "Before the lockdown, I was procrastinating a lot and I would spend a good six hours on it daily. But then, I started to think about what I was doing with my life and how the game was getting me nowhere," she confides. But the 19-year-old wasn't planning to quit gaming entirely and now, absolutely misses it. "The controls are user-friendly and the graphics are realistic. When you're playing the game, you feel like you're on a battleground with real weapons."

What next: Magnani finds, FAU-G, the homegrown alternative to PUBG, worth trying out in the future.

Stress relief

While studying for his exams in college, Oswin Pinto, 22, would play a game of PUBG before starting a new chapter in his textbook. It was a stress-buster for him. He also considered the graphics — guns, shadows and textures — to be excellent. Pinto, an HR professional, adds that the game included certain paid features; users could purchase new guns and costumes. "Some people have shelled out thousands for this, and they won't get their money back. That is upsetting," he adds.

What next: Among Us, but only if his friends are playing it, too. "I'll always have a soft spot for PUBG. Six years is no joke," he shares.

No competition

With a growing community, playing PUBG also meant the chance to make new friends. "You had to strategise. For instance, in the game, you could also revive a team member which is a way of testing your friendship," says Debjeet Ghosh. The 30-year-old Pune-based risk manager has access to a PlayStation and Xbox to enjoy the game, but shares that the competition on the mobile version is lost.

What next: Fortnite is the only real replacement to PUBG, Ghosh, suggests.

Confidence to game

City-based PR professional, Moumita Majumdar, 27, had never been a gamer as a child. Having downloaded several games on her phone, she arrived at the conclusion that either they were not interesting or she was simply not good at them. However, when she played her first PUBG game, over a year ago, she won. And she was hooked. "It was a good way of bonding with friends I didn't speak to on a regular basis, via voice chat in the game. It was also easy and satisfying. My job is stressful, so it was good way of releasing pent-up frustration at the end of the day, too," she says.

What next: Call of Duty. But she hopes PUBG comes back.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news