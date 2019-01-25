PUBG is affecting students, ban it: Gujarat government to schools

national

The official reason stated by the government are the adverse effects which the game poses on young minds

Gujarat becomes the first state of India to ban the popular mobile game PUBG in primary schools.

The state's primary education department has issued a circular to direct primary schools to ensure that necessary steps have been taken to implement the ban on PUBG.

PUBG took over youth last year and is one of the most addictive games. The mobile version called PUBG mobile has been downloaded on millions of smartphones and tablets. Many a sports tournaments which involve the game are also being organised.

However, many people were adversely affected with the game, especially youngsters. Because of the game, Academic performance of youngsters seems to have been affected.

Many institutions recognise PUBG as a deadly tool that youngsters are hooked on to. Last year, Vellore Institute of Technology banned PUBG inside the campus so that the students remain focused on education. The game also leaves a negative impression on the minds of youngsters because of its violent content.

The game posed a threat not only on youngsters but according to reports, a fitness trainer was hospitalised because he injured himself due to addiction.

According to India Today, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has recommended a ban on the game across the country, said Jagruti Pandya, chairperson of the Gujarat child rights body.

"The NCPCR had sent a letter to all the states and recommended a ban on the game. All the states are required to implement it. Looking at the negative effects of the game, we had recently sent a letter to the state government recommending a ban on the game," he said.

