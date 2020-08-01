Public figures need to act more responsibly

This image has been used for representational purposes only

In a case that is unfortunately typical of several people across the city, an actor flouted quarantine rules, got out of his home even though his floor was sealed.

The actor first tested positive and then his house help also tested positive. The actor then tested negative but his help was still positive. The actor did not inform the society and they learnt about this through a social media post.

It is unacceptable that one does not inform the society committee about the results of a COVID-19 test. The actor walked out of the building on July 27 for some work despite having an infected person at his home.

There is blatant disregard for others living in the building. If the actor had informed the society, they could have got the common areas of the building, especially enclosed spaces like elevators sanitised.

The actor then simply left the place saying he has gone to Pune, as he had a panic attack. His help was left behind at home.

We do hope that house owners are more responsible than this person. They need to set an example for the building staff and servants and must display the response expected out of educated people.

In some cases, we have seen that the slightly famous or the well-known, have a sense of entitlement. There is an attitude that says I-am-above-these-guidelines or not-answerable-to-anybody-except-myself.

This is a dangerous and selfish attitude that has no place in a co-operative society, with so many kinds of people — from the very old to little children. Absolute adherence and a sense of co-operation, the defining spirit of a co-operative housing society, is the only way to tackle the crisis in residential buildings, across the city.

Those who are cavalier about rules must remember that they will continue living in that building and must face the same society members and neighbours even after the pandemic is over.

