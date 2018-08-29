Public protest as customer gets fake gold jewels in Coimbatore

national

Ganesh, a cycle shop owner, had pledged 190 grams of jewels and taken Rs 3.10 lakh as loan from the bank sometime ago. After repaying the loan, the bank released the pledged jewellery, but it allegedly turned out to be fake

Representation picture

Coimbatore: About 50 people protested in front of a nationalised bank in Coimbatore on Tuesday on learning that a customer was given fake jewels after clearing a gold loan, police said.

Ganesh, a cycle shop owner, had pledged 190 grams of jewels and taken Rs 3.10 lakh as loan from the bank sometime ago, police said After repaying the loan, the bank released the pledged jewellery, but it allegedly turned out to be fake.

The cycle shop owner then lodged a police complaint. As the news spread, other customers protested in front of the bank, following which the management assured them that their jewels were safe and there was no reason to get agitated. Meanwhile, police began a search for the gold appriser Karthik.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever