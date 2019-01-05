Public servant caught accepting bribe of Rs 25,000 in Assam

crime

The accused public servant has been arrested and will be produced in the Special Court on Saturday morning, it said

A Lower Division Clerk in the office of Inspector of Drugs, Darrang, in Assam was on Friday caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 from a complainant, an Assam Police release said.

The man, identified as Nasiur Rahman, 56, was caught by the Assam Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) team led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police when he was accepting the bribe from complainant Azgor Ali, the release said. The bribe money has been recovered and seized, it added. The accused had demanded a bribe of Rs 30,000 purportedly on behalf of the Inspector of drugs for granting license to open a medicine wholesale business, the release said.

The complainant had approached the ACB police station in the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti Corruption and a trap was laid as per standard procedure. Further Investigation is being carried on, the release added. The accused public servant has been arrested and will be produced in the Special Court on Saturday morning, it said.

