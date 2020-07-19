Publicist of Ajay Devgn's debut film Phool Aur Kaante, RR Pathak passes away, actor mourns his demise

Ajay Devgn has taken to his Twitter account and mourned the unfortunate demise of the publicist of his debut film, Phool Aur Kaante, R R Pathak. He also said how their paths crossed many times in these last 29 years.

Have a look at his tweet right here:

R R Pathak Sir handled the publicity of my debut film, Phool Aur Kaante. Our paths crossed often in the last 29 years. Thank you Sir for your guidanceð

Condolences to the family.

RIP Pathak saabð — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 19, 2020

Phool Aur Kaante came out in 1991 and went on to become one of the biggest hits of that year. Devgn's entry, standing on the top of two bikes, still happens to be one of the most iconic entry shots for a Hindi film hero. On the work front, the actor has multiple projects lined-up for releases.

He is gearing up for films like Bhuj: The Pride of India, Maidaan, Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Thank God, and he also has a cameo in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. That's not all, he also has Neeraj Pandey's Chanakya coming up. As a producer, his next project is The Big Bull, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana D'Cruz.

