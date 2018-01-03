Puducherry Chief Minister praises Lt Governor Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy thanked her for extending "cooperation" in maintaining law and order during new year's eve celebrations in Puducherry

Contrary to frequent wranglings between the territorial government and Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on various issues, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy thanked her for extending "cooperation" in maintaining law and order during new year's eve celebrations in Puducherry. The chief minister said despite "differences" on some issues, Bedi had cooperated in taking steps to maintain law and order during the large turn out of tourists on new year's eve.





"I thank her for her cooperation with the police and government to ensure arrangements for maintaining law and order during New Year eve celebrations...," he told reporters here yesterday. Narayanasamy said he acknowledged the "pro-active" role taken by Bedi in this regard. "It is the tradition and culture of Tamils that those

putting in good work should be appreciated despite differences and I do so adhering to this culture," he said.



The Lt Governor in her twitter symbolically welcomed the word of praise for her cooperation by the chief minister by posting the symbol of 'Namaste' to express her thanks to Narayanasamy. The Congress government in Puducherry and Bedi have been at loggerheads over several issues, including medical admissions and induction of three nominated MLAs, since she assumed office in 2016.



Recently, Narayanasamy had alleged that Bedi's "style of functioning is more like a leader of opposition than an administrator" of the Union Territory.

