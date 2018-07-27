Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy lashes out at Lt Governor Kiran Bedi for remarks on statehood

Narayanasamy said the demand for statehood was for the overall benefit of all the enclaves and it was a political decision

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy today lashed out at Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi for her remarks that certain regions of the union territory were not in favour of statehood, saying she must resign her post if she wanted to do politics. "She (Bedi) should explain as to who from Karaikal or the two other regions told her that the people of these regions are not interested in statehood...she is overstepping her limits," he told reporters here.

Narayanasamy was referring to Bedi's remarks in Chennai yesterday, days after he had led a delegation of leaders of political parties to New Delhi to press the statehood demand with the Centre. Bedi had said it was a decision of the Parliament and a complex matter. "Karaikal, Yanam and Mahe (enclaves of the union territory) don't want to be part of it. So within the elected representatives, there is no unanimity nor among the people...," she had told reporters.

Narayanasamy said the demand for statehood was for the overall benefit of all the enclaves and it was a political decision. The Chief Minister said no part of Puducherry would be kept out once that status was granted. "All the regions constitute one entity of Puducherry, so they all would be within it and no section of people needs to have any reason for apprehension," he said.

The Chief Minister said the delegation of Ministers and legislators, he had led, has apprised the Union Ministers and leaders of various political parties in New Delhi of the need for statehood. "Statehood is necessary to overcome the hiccups the elected government is now facing on various counts. We are not able to deliver on our promises given to the people with the present status of Puducherry," he said.

