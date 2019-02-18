Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy warns Kiran Bedi of jail bharo agitation

national

He has accused Bedi of not approving his government's 39 proposals for welfare schemes, including a free rice scheme, and on administrative matters

Puducherry: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Sunday warned his 'dharna' outside Raj Nivas, for Lt Governor Kiran Bedi's approval for his government's proposals on welfare schemes and administrative matters would intensify into a "jail bharo" agitation from February 20.

As his dharna entered the fifth day on Sunday, Narayanasamy said, "Our protest will continue till our demands, contained in the letter sent to the Lt Governor on February 7, are met."

He has accused Bedi of not approving his government's 39 proposals for welfare schemes, including a free rice scheme, and on administrative matters. In a letter to Narayanasamy, Bedi has reacted sharply to the public protest and termed his dharna "unlawful".

