Puja Banerjee: Came to know my baby was taken to NICU due to breathing issues

Actors Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma became parents to a baby boy on October 9. Kunal shared the news with fans on Instagram. He also re-posted congratulatory messages of friends on Instagram story. "It's a baby boy. Many congratulations to you both," one of the posts read.

Kunal replied with a short 'thank you' note: "Ty". And now, taking to her Instagram account, Banerjee has written a piercing and emotional note about her new-born. She revealed to her fans that the baby was shifted to the NICU due to breathing issues that made her skip her heartbeat. She shared a picture with her husband and baby but its face was covered with a cute sticker.

This is what the actress wrote- "I was thrilled and awaiting to see him for 1st time then they showed me his face finally for few seconds and said I will get to see him in the recovery room. Rest of the surgery got over and I kept waiting to see my baby properly but to my disappointment I came to know the baby was taken to NICU already cos he got some breathing issues. My heart skipped a beat and I din know how to react ." (sic)

Have a look at her post right here:

Hope the world can see how the new-born looks like, soon!

