Puja Banerjee: Came to know my baby was taken to NICU due to breathing issues
Puja Banerjee has penned an emotional note and informed her fans about her baby being taken to the NICU due to breathing issues and how her heart skipped a beat.
Actors Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma became parents to a baby boy on October 9. Kunal shared the news with fans on Instagram. He also re-posted congratulatory messages of friends on Instagram story. "It's a baby boy. Many congratulations to you both," one of the posts read.
Kunal replied with a short 'thank you' note: "Ty". And now, taking to her Instagram account, Banerjee has written a piercing and emotional note about her new-born. She revealed to her fans that the baby was shifted to the NICU due to breathing issues that made her skip her heartbeat. She shared a picture with her husband and baby but its face was covered with a cute sticker.
Have a look at her post right here:
View this post on Instagram
Sharing my experience 1stly I want to thank each and every one of you who have showered their love and blessings on our lil one and sorry I could not reply all of you. This is been an extremely emotional journey for both of us as we have been through a lot in these last few days . So starting from day 1 . On 9th of October 2020 we reached the hospital early morning after a sleepless night full of excitement, anxiety, happiness and all mixed emotions as we were about to see our baby for the 1st time and we were very much prepared to welcome him in this world. As per previous discussion with the doctors my husband was supposed to be inside the OT with me for my moral support during the surgery but due to this unfortunate corona situation he wasn't allowed and I had to go for it alone . I broke into tears as I was entering the OT cos honestly i was scared as it was my 1st time and I had no clue what's gonna happen to me but I had Hopes atleast if my I can hold my husband's hands I will be fine and that din happen, still I went ahead and only thing which was going on my mind was our baby and imagining what will he or she look like . The surgery started and within a few minutes I could hear his 1st cry but I could hardly see his face they took him to clean . I was thrilled and awaiting to see him for 1st time then they showed me his face finally for few seconds and said I will get to see him in the recovery room. Rest of the surgery got over and I kept waiting to see my baby properly but to my disappointment I came to know the baby was taken to NICU already cos he got some breathing issues. My heart skipped a beat and I din know how to react . Then our wait started , day 1 , day 2 day 3 we both were running out of patience as we both din even know how he looks cos we hardly saw him for a few seconds. Finally after a lot of prayers on day 4th he recovered and was given to us and we met him for the 1st time . Out heart and life is filled with joy and we both love him to our life but somehow I will never be able to forget those 3 nights without him. And I pray each and every child born should be safe and sound and may they never have to be away from their mothers ð
Hope the world can see how the new-born looks like, soon!
