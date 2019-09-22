Pulkit Samrat gets his own animated avatar in Fukrey Boyzzz

Pulkit Samrat garnered a lot of appreciation for his role as Hunny in Fukrey series(2013). His fun-filled second installment of the movie Fukrey Returns that released in 2017 put the masses in splits with some amazing comical timing. The movie was a laughter riot with some amazing comical timing

Now Hunny is back with yet another installment but this time it has an animated twist to it. Keeping in mind that Fukrey and Fukrey Returns were both received well by the audiences of different age groups, the actor is back with an animated character in this series titled Fukrey Boyzzz with specially curated content for the kids.

View this post on Instagram

Announcing the news on his Instagram handle, Pulkit wrote, "Hunny is set to rule hearts again with his jugaad. It is a proud moment for the FUKREY team as #FukreyBoyzzz premieres this Oct 12 on Discovery Kids."

The series will be launched in six languages English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Pulkit Samrat and his Fukrey Boyzzz are ready to entertain you all and especially the kids on the 12th of October on Discovery Kids.

On the work front, the actor is currently shooting for his upcoming film Haathi Mere Saathi. Haathi Mere Saathi is an animal drama also featuring Rana Daggubati, Vishnu Vishal, Zoya Hussein and Kalki Koechlin. The Eros International's movie is titled Kaadan in Tamil and Aranya in Telugu. Helmed by Prabhu Solomon, the trilingual is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil with a different cast across languages.

The movie highlights man-animal relationship is a story inspired by true events and a tribute to 1971 classic film Haathi Mere Saathi -- starring Rajesh Khanna and Tanuja. While Rana, Zoya and Kalki feature in all the three language films, Pulkit's character will be essayed by southern actor Vishnu Vishal in the Tamil and Telugu versions along with actor Raghu Babu.

