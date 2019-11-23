MENU

Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda organises special screening of Pagalpanti for NGO kids

Published: Nov 23, 2019, 18:45 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

During the interval, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda were spotted having fun time with the kids and interacting with them about the movie and the character they loved the most

Image courtesy: PR
Image courtesy: PR

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda who have been winning hearts with their latest comic caper, Pagalpanti, organised a special screening of their multi-starrer on the release day for the children of an NGO.

Pulkit and Kriti, who have been running from pillar to post for their movie promotional activities, decided to host a special screening for the kids of Shiksha Seva Foundation, a national based organisation working for girl child education since the last 8 years.

Being highly popular among the kids for his lovable character in Fukrey and especially it's animated version, the kids had a whale of time watching the laughter riot with Pulkit and Kriti and praised his role Chandu in the movie as their "most favourite".

During the interval, the actors were spotted having a fun time with the kids and interacting with them about the movie and the character they loved the most. Well, the fun element doesn't end there! The lovely gathering also witnessed the actors and kids singing together post the screening as they couldn't stop raving about Pulkit's performance as Chandu and his cute chemistry with Kriti on the big screen.

Being the perfect hosts for the evening, the actors had also arranged for mouthwatering delicacies for the kids, ensuring all of them were taken care of very well. For both Pulkit and Kriti, it was the most satisfying experience to see the children smile who thanked them for their kind gesture!

