Pulkit Samrat meditates with his dog, Kriti Kharbanda captures the moment

Bollywood actress Kriti Kharbanda had a witty jibe when she caught her rumoured boyfriend Pulkit Samrat and his pet dog Drogo sleeping on the floor. Posting a picture on Instagram Stories of Pulkit and the dog dozing off on the floor, she wrote: "They meditate. I watch."

Kriti had recently shared a sun-kissed image of herself recently. "A little sunshine #Sundayvibes," she had captioned the image. Have a look right here:

On the work front, Kriti was last seen on screen in Anees Bazmee's comedy caper Pagalpanti, which also stars her beau Pulkit, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'cruz and Saurabh Shukla. She will next be seen in Bejoy Nambiar's revenge drama titled Taish. The film is slated to release next year.

