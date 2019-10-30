Is something cooking between Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda?

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are starring together in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti. They have become good friends and are immensely close. They have denied being in a relationship, but their bond is indeed close. And Samrat took to his Instagram account to wish his co-star a Happy Birthday and it is as crazy as it can get:

If you have seen the trailer of their upcoming comedy, it is filled with mayhem and madness. Although it's too difficult to make anything out of the plot, it seems Kharbanda and Samrat are romantically paired opposite each other. As stated above, they are not in the mood to confirm anything about their relationship and will announce to the world when they feel like.

As of now, they are very busy with Pagalpanti and will soon begin promoting the film along with the rest of the members of the ensemble that include Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Ileana D'Cruz and Urvashi Rautela. The film also stars Saurabh Shukla in another comical role and we can't wait to see the film. It's all set to release on November 22.

On the work front, Kharbanda has all the reasons to be ecstatic as her last release, Housefull 4, has set the box-office on fire despite mixed reactions from the critics. And after Pagalpanti, she will be seen with Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the thriller, Chehre, all set to release on February 21, 2020.

Coming to Samrat, he began his career in 2012 and is popular for films like Fukrey and Fukrey Returns. His Sanam Re also managed to do decently well due to its haunting soundtrack. Given he can be a good comic, it will be interesting to see how he fares in Bazmee's comedy, and that too with stalwarts like Kapoor and Warsi.

